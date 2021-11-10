Ravens Week 10 Injury Report

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that Ravens running back Latavius Murray is doubtful for Thursday’s primetime game against the Dolphins.

Murray didn’t practice this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in Week 8 against the Chargers. That means the Ravens will likely split the carries between Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

However, Baltimore did get some positive news as wide receiver Sammy Watkins practiced this week and could be back on the field for Thursday’s game. Watkins missed Baltimore’s last three games with a hamstring injury. While the Ravens went 2-1 in his absence, their offense is much more potent with the former Clemson product on the field.

Baltimore’s as high as a 7.5-point favorite on the road, and it could be up against Miami’s backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins approached this week as if Brissett would be the starter, with Tua Tagovailoa nursing a fracture on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

