Ravens Week 3 Injury Report

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that Ravens’ players Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown, and DeShon Elliot returned to practice on Friday.

Along with QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens had WR Marquise Brown (ankle) and S DeShon Elliott (concussion) back at practice Friday. Brown missed Thursday's practice, and Elliott had been out Wednesday and Thursday. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 24, 2021

When news broke that Jackson missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, many feared it was COVID-related, given that the former MVP had twice tested positive for the virus since last season. However, his absence was actually due to a stomach illness. Jackson’s return is undoubtedly a good sign for Ravens fans, and it looks like Brown (ankle) and Elliot (concussion) are also primed to play on Sunday after returning to practice.

Baltimore heads to Detriot to take on a winless Lions team (0-2) this season. If you like the Ravens, you might want to get involved in this game sooner than later. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 7.5-point favorite, but some sportsbooks have already moved the number up to nine based on the favorable injury report.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are likely to be a trendy teaser play for bettors this weekend.