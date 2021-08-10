Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
August 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Baltimore Ravens 2020 first-round pick and wide receiver Rashod Bateman left training camp on Tuesday with a “pronounced limp” after running a route, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. As of Monday’s team depth chart, Bateman was listed as the third wide receiver option.
Baltimore will have to await further news on the injury, but Zrebiec’s report of the former Minnesota standout falling immediately to the ground in what sounds like a non-contact injury isn’t a good sign. In 18 games across his final two seasons in college, Bateman had 96 receptions for 1,691 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Ravens took him with the 27th overall pick in an attempt to bolster a position that has lacked on their roster in recent years. They have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2016 and as a team that led the league in rushes per game, having a threat out wide can help them become less predictable to opposing defenses. More reports in the coming days will help point towards the severity of Bateman’s injury.
