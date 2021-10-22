Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, RB Latavius Murray Ruled OUT Vs. Bengals

Murray found the end zone for the fourth time of the season last week but exited the game with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice throughout the week. Head coach John Harbaugh said he was “day-to-day” earlier in the week, but he will now officially be sidelined this weekend against the Bengals. Murray has accrued 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts so far this season.
Watkins will miss his second straight game and will leave the Ravens slightly thin at wide receiver heading into Week 7. He has 18 receptions for 292 yards on 32 targets on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are currently are 6.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
