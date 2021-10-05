Rays Announce Game 1 ALDS Starter

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays left-hander, Shane McClanahan, will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the wild card winner between the Yankees and the Red Sox.

#Rays will start McClanahan in Game 1 and Baz in Game 2 vs. #RedSox or #Yankees, and Rasmussen likely in Game 3 unless needed in relief in 1 or 2 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 5, 2021

McClanahan led all starters with ten wins on the season and finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. His advanced numbers suggest he’s pitched even better than that, as evidenced by his 3.23 xFIP and a 3.31 FIP.

The Rays led all American League teams with 100 wins on the season and a +206 run differential. They’re currently priced at +250 to win the pennant and +550 to win the World Series. This will be the third straight postseason for the Rays despite having the fifth-lowest payroll at $70.84 million.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.