Rays Announce Roster Moves On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays made the following roster moves: Nelson Cruz was activated from the COVID-19 injury list, while Ji-Man Choi was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

The Rays have placed 1B Ji-Man Choi (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug 23, and reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the COVID-19 Related IL. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 24, 2021

Tampa Bay is in Philadelphia for a two-game interleague series against the Phillies. With Choi sidelined, Cruz will actually replace him at first base since there is no DH in the National League park.

It will mark the first time Cruz will play first base in his 18-year career.

At 41 years old, Cruz is still a very effective hitter, evidenced by his .270 batting average, 26 home runs, and 68 RBIs. The Rays are 77-48 and have the best record in the American League by four games.

As a result, they can bear the risk of playing Cruz at first base.

Tampa Bay is currently a -118 favorite with Drew Rasmussen on the mound against Ranger Suarez for Philadelphia. After opening as a +105 underdog, sharp money has come in on the Phillies as they’ve been bet down to +100.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.