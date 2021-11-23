Rays’ SS Wander Franco Just Got Paid

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Tampa Bay Rays and SS Wander Franco have agreed in principle on a 12-year deal worth up $223 million and $185 million in guaranteed money.

Shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a 12-year contract that guarantees him around $185 million, sources tell ESPN. The deal is worth a maximum of $223 million. It is done, pending small details. The 20-year-old is going to be a Ray for a long time. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2021

The 20-year-old rookie played in only 70 games this season and still produced a .288 / .347 / .463 slash line with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. But what was even more impressive about Franco was that he matched the Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson’s streak of the most consecutive games (43), to reach base for a player 20 years or younger.

While the Rays aren’t known for spending this kind of money on a player that’s still under control, it’s a compelling tactic to ensure that they lock Franco up through the age of 32 when he’d still be very much in his prime.

