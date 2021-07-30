Rays Still Looking To Add More Pieces

It’s been quite an arms race in Major League Baseball as contending teams look to stock up for the remaining two months. One team that will be looking to keep up with the Joneses is the Tampa Bay Rays. Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports that the Rays are in a position of strength to add Kyle Gibson from the Texas Rangers.

Can confirm @Feinsand’s report that Phillies interest in Gibson is legit. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 30, 2021

In 19 starts this season, Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He could certainly be a key piece to a Rays rotation ranked 21st with a 3.90 ERA.

But Gibson isn’t the only player that Tampa Bay has its eyes on. Weaver’s colleague, Ken Rosenthal, also reports that the Rays are having discussions to acquire Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs.

Rays are talking with Cubs about both Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel, sources tell @TheAthletic. Could trade for one of them individually or both together. No indication a deal is close. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2021

Tampa Bay is currently 1.5 games behind the Red Sox in the division, but it holds a five-game lead in the Wild Card race. However, with the Yankees and Blue Jays all being very active leading up to the trade deadline, the Rays may be forced to strengthen their squad to keep pace.

