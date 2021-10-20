Red Sox Announce Game 5 Starter

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the Boston Red Sox will start Chris Sale in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night.

Sale starts tomorrow. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 20, 2021

The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning of Game 4 but imploded and allowed eight runs to the Astros in the final two frames. A victory would’ve given Boston a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but now the series is tied at two games apiece.

Sale struggled in his two postseason starts as he has a 14.73 ERA with a 3.00 WHIP in just 3 2/3 innings of work. Boston manager Alex Cora will likely have a quick hook for Sale should he get into trouble early in the ballgame. Sharp bettors are fully aware of this, and that’s why they’re comfortable backing the home team as a short favorite. Boston opened at -115 odds, but that number’s been bet up as high -132 in the market.

