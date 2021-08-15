Red Sox Claim Travis Shaw Off Waivers

Travis Shaw was plucked from the waiver wire on Sunday, as the Boston Red Sox claimed the infielder from the Milwaukee Brewers. This will be Shaw’s second go-round with the Red Sox, as he broke into the MLB with Boston in 2015.

https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1426964938787074048

Shaw has struggled at the major league level this season but has been making progress at the plate during his rehabilitation assignment. The 31-year-old had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .616 with the Brewers before landing on the injured list after dislocating his shoulder on June 9. Shaw has found his stroke with Triple-A Nashville, slugging .485 in 41 plate appearances.

The Red Sox will likely deploy Shaw in a utility role across the infield. Bobby Dalbec, Enrique Hernandez, and Rafael Devers fulfill the everyday roles at first, second, and third, respectively. Shaw has experience at all three spots but has only been used and first and third over the last couple of seasons.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox priced at +440 to come back and win the AL East. The Sox are also priced at +2700 on the World Series futures board.