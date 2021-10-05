Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez Ruled OUT For Wild Card Game Vs. Yankees

Martinez suffered the ankle injury running to the outfield and tripping over second base in the team’s final regular-season game on Sunday. It’s ruled as a sprain with no structural damage found but his recovery timetable is currently unknown.
This season, the four-time All-Star has put up a .286 batting average, .349 on-base percentage, and a .518 slugging percentage. With his on-base plus slugging (OPS) ranking second only behind Rafael Devers, Martinez’s absence is a major blow to the heart of the Boston lineup in their biggest game of the season.
New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Odds
The Boston Red Sox are currently +108 on the moneyline against the New York Yankees with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Tonight’s expected starters are Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi for the Red Sox.
