Red Sox Make Lineup Changes Vs. Rays

The Red Sox have released their Wednesday lineup against the Rays, and not listed are Kyle Schwarber and Alex Verdugo.

How we're lining up behind Nate: pic.twitter.com/EYCa0Ibfw3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2021

This will be the final regular-season meeting between the two teams, and Tampa Bay will start the left-hander Shane McClanahan. As a result, Boston will counter with a dominant right-handed lineup, and that’s why Schwarber and Verdugo have been omitted.

Bobby Dalbec will replace Schwarber at first base and bat fifth, while Danny Santana will fill in for Verdugo in left field and bat seventh.

Boston’s currently mired in a three-game losing streak, but sharp bettors like their chances to snap it in this game. Their lineup does have decent numbers against the rookie McClanahan. In 34 at-bats, they’ve registered a .324/.378/.441 slash line with one home run.

You can find the Red Sox at essentially even money with -104 odds.

