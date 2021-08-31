Red Sox To Start Brad Peacock On Tuesday

Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports that the Boston Red Sox have announced Brad Peacock as their starter on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Peacock spent the entire season in Triple-A, and he struggled with a 7.68 ERA. The Florida native appeared in only three games with the Astros last year and hasn’t started since 2019. Ryan Yarbrough will oppose him for the Rays.

Boston comes into this game on a two-game losing streak though it holds a two-game lead over Oakland for the remaining wild card spot.

The Red Sox are as high as a +129 underdog, yet they’re still drawing the bulk of the sharp action as Tampa Bay’s lineup has yet to face Peacock. In contrast, Boston has 115 at-bats against Yarbrough, and it has an impressive .383 AVG / .425 OBP/ .704 SLG slash line with a .322 ISO.

