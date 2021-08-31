Red Sox To Start Brad Peacock On Tuesday

Peacock spent the entire season in Triple-A, and he struggled with a 7.68 ERA. The Florida native appeared in only three games with the Astros last year and hasn’t started since 2019. Ryan Yarbrough will oppose him for the Rays.
Boston comes into this game on a two-game losing streak though it holds a two-game lead over Oakland for the remaining wild card spot.
The Red Sox are as high as a +129 underdog, yet they’re still drawing the bulk of the sharp action as Tampa Bay’s lineup has yet to face Peacock. In contrast, Boston has 115 at-bats against Yarbrough, and it has an impressive .383 AVG / .425 OBP/ .704 SLG slash line with a .322 ISO.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.