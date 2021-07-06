Reds Release Tuesday Lineup vs. Royals

The Cincinnati Reds have released their lineup for Tuesday, and Jonathan India is back at second base and batting leadoff while Jesse Winker has been dropped in favor of Aristides Aquino in left field. India was a late scratch on Monday due to ankle soreness. In his first year in the big leagues, India has a .265/.382/.399 slash line with six home runs and 32 at-bats.
The left-handed-hitting Winker will get the day off against Kansas City’s southpaw, Kris Bubic. Opposing Bubic will be Luis Castillo for the Reds. Castillo has been in the better form of the two pitchers as he’s allowed 11 earned runs in his last seven starts.
As for Bubic, he’s allowed 24 runs in his last seven starts and failed to complete five innings of work in each of them.
Cincinnati is as high as a -165 favorite, but it’s the Royals who are drawing attention from sharp bettors at +140 odds. Note that the Reds have a .221/.306/.367 line against left-handers vs. .256/.336/.435 when facing right-handers.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
