Report: Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean Avoided “Serious Knee Injury” On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean “appears to have escaped a serious knee injury” in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Dean suffered the injury in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the game. It has since left the Buccaneers thin at the cornerback position after also losing starter Sean Murphy-Bunting to an elbow injury in Week 1 to the injured reserve. Tampa Bay has opened up talks and hosted a visit with free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman in an attempt to aid some of the losses in the secondary.

Pelissero also reported that although it is not considered serious, Dean is a doubt to play in their Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots in Week 4 with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.