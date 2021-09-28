Report: Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean Avoided “Serious Knee Injury” On Sunday
September 28David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean “appears to have escaped a serious knee injury” in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Dean suffered the injury in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the game. It has since left the Buccaneers thin at the cornerback position after also losing starter Sean Murphy-Bunting to an elbow injury in Week 1 to the injured reserve. Tampa Bay has opened up talks and hosted a visit with free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman in an attempt to aid some of the losses in the secondary.
Pelissero also reported that although it is not considered serious, Dean is a doubt to play in their Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots in Week 4 with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.