Report: Colts & RB Marlon Mack Agree To “Mutually Seek Trade”

The Indianapolis Colts and running back Marlon Mack have reportedly agreed to “mutually seek a trade”, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

After suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 last season, Mack is fully healthy yet is the clear third option on the Indianapolis depth chart with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines taking a large majority of the touches in the first three weeks of the season. Mack was inactive on Sunday because of the team’s intent of trading him and doesn’t seem likely to play another down for the Colts.

The 25-year-old is just two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard season back in 2019 when he also cashed in for eight touchdowns and was the primary rusher in the Colts’ backfield. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens or San Francisco 49ers may show interest in Mack following a plethora of injuries in each of those backfields through the first three weeks of the season.

Indianapolis Colts Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.