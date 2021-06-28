Report: Damian Lillard Unhappy With Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has started 682 games over the last nine seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. Six times Dame has been named to an All-NBA team, and six times he’s been named an All-Star. What’s reflected in those accomplishments are the numerous times he’s picked up the Trail Blazers, hitting game-winners at the buzzer and carrying his team as far as he possibly could.

So you can’t blame him for not feeling like he’s part of the team after Trail Blazers management failed to pursue any of the coaching candidates that Dame highlighted as preferred targets. In addition, Lillard has also been the target of attacks on social media, creating more friction between him and the only team he’s played for throughout his NBA career.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Lillard if he demands a change of scenery. The point guard is coming off one of his best seasons in the Association, averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, equalling 46.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game.

