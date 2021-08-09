Report: Jaguars C.J. Henderson Available Via Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ secondary could be in for a major overhaul ahead of their season opener against the Houston Texans. According to Jeremy Fowler, Jags’ cornerback C.J. Henderson is available via trade.

Henderson was the Jaguars’ ninth-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, playing in eight games in his rookie season. Henderson was recently activated off the COVID-19 Reserve List and joined the Jaguars mid-camp, which may have put him behind the eight-ball as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The Jaguars upgraded their offense in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, taking Clemson standouts Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The Jags spent their first picks in each of the next two rounds on secondary players, drafting cornerback Tyson Campbell at the start of Round 2 and safety Andre Cisco with the first pick of Round 3. Cornerback DJ Daniel signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, adding to their embarrassment of riches in the defensive backfield.

There should be teams lining up for the likes of Henderson, who started all eight games he played last season, recording 36 tackles and one interception.

Jacksonville enters the season with a modest 6.5 win total, with the under bought up to -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook. They also have the third-longest odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +12000.