Report: Jaguars C.J. Henderson Available Via Trade
August 8Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ secondary could be in for a major overhaul ahead of their season opener against the Houston Texans. According to Jeremy Fowler, Jags’ cornerback C.J. Henderson is available via trade.
Henderson was the Jaguars’ ninth-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, playing in eight games in his rookie season. Henderson was recently activated off the COVID-19 Reserve List and joined the Jaguars mid-camp, which may have put him behind the eight-ball as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
The Jaguars upgraded their offense in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, taking Clemson standouts Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The Jags spent their first picks in each of the next two rounds on secondary players, drafting cornerback Tyson Campbell at the start of Round 2 and safety Andre Cisco with the first pick of Round 3. Cornerback DJ Daniel signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, adding to their embarrassment of riches in the defensive backfield.
There should be teams lining up for the likes of Henderson, who started all eight games he played last season, recording 36 tackles and one interception.
Jacksonville enters the season with a modest 6.5 win total, with the under bought up to -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook. They also have the third-longest odds to win Super Bowl LVI at +12000.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.