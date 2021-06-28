Report: Pascal Siakam A Trade Target For Warriors

Neither team had a season worth bragging about. The Golden State Warriors lost both games of their Play-In Round Tournament, failing to make it to the NBA quarterfinals. The postseason wasn’t even a consideration for the Toronto Raptors, who never got any traction throughout the 2020-21 season. After the standard that has been set in years prior, both teams could need a shake-up to reclaim their former glory.

According to John Hollinger, there is speculation that the Warriors will try to package James Wiseman and their seventh overall selection in the upcoming draft for an immediate impact player. He goes on to note that Pascal Siakam is a name to keep an eye on.

https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1409572222188998660

Siakam was a critical component to the Raps’ title run in 2019. Kawhi Leonard departed after their Championship run, and Siakam became the focus of Toronto’s offense. Siakam has averaged 22.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over the last two seasons with the Raptors.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29, so any potential trade involving a draft pick would likely be consummated in advance of the draft.

