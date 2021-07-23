Report: Seahawks Offer Jamal Adams An Extension To Make Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Safety
July 23David.Connelly1SportsGrid
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly offered safety Jamal Adams a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. They would also like to allow Bobby Wagner to remain the highest-paid Seahawk and there is a window between salaries to do so.
Jamal Adams’s Impact In Seattle
Adams is entering his second season in Seattle and is just 25 years old which may allow the Seahawks to make this a long-term deal. He ranks 13th in the NFL on solo tackles since entering the league in 2017. With three Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro selection under his belt in his first four seasons, Adams has proven that he’s one of the league’s best talents at the safety position.
The Seattle defense was solid last season, ranking 11th in opponent yards per play in the league. In 2019, prior to his arrival, Seattle was 27th in the NFL on opponent yards per play. Adams is a centerpiece of that side of the football and locking him down for a multi-year deal with strong pay should help them stay near or within the top-third of the league on defense.
Seattle Seahawks Futures Odds
The Seattle Seahawks are currently +270 to win the NFC West and sit at +2300 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.