Report: Seahawks Offer Jamal Adams An Extension To Make Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Safety

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly offered safety Jamal Adams a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. They would also like to allow Bobby Wagner to remain the highest-paid Seahawk and there is a window between salaries to do so.

Jamal Adams’s Impact In Seattle

Adams is entering his second season in Seattle and is just 25 years old which may allow the Seahawks to make this a long-term deal. He ranks 13th in the NFL on solo tackles since entering the league in 2017. With three Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro selection under his belt in his first four seasons, Adams has proven that he’s one of the league’s best talents at the safety position.

The Seattle defense was solid last season, ranking 11th in opponent yards per play in the league. In 2019, prior to his arrival, Seattle was 27th in the NFL on opponent yards per play. Adams is a centerpiece of that side of the football and locking him down for a multi-year deal with strong pay should help them stay near or within the top-third of the league on defense.

Seattle Seahawks Futures Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are currently +270 to win the NFC West and sit at +2300 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.