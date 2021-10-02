Reports: Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard “Ahead Of Schedule” With Rehab

Multiple sources have reported that Los Angeles Clipper small forward Kawhi Leonard is reported to be “ahead of schedule” with his ACL tear rehab, per SI.com’s Farbod Esnaashari.

Leonard tore his ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals last season and had surgery to repair the tear in July, setting up his timeline for a potential return next March or April. The five-time All-Star is the clear centerpiece of the organization after averaging 26.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in two seasons with Los Angeles. At just 30 years old, Leonard is a five-time All-NBA selection, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Defensive selection, and two-time NBA champion throughout his illustrious career.

In August, the small forward inked a four-year $176.3 million contract to remain with the Clippers for the long term.

Los Angeles Clippers Futures Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently +1600 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.