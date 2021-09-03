Reports: DeAndre Jordan Intends To Sign With Lakers

The veteran will have to clear waivers after becoming a free agent in order to be able to sign with the Lakers. Jordan was traded from the Nets on Friday to the Detroit Pistons and ultimately completed a buyout of his contract with the organization. Once Jordan signs with Los Angeles, the roster will have 60 combined All-Star selections between them with seven players having at least one All-Star appearance.
The signing of Jordan fits the narrative of this current Lakers squad as an older, successful NBA player among the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. Jordan will bring an added interior presence to Los Angeles with career averages of 9.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game and is a 67.4 percent shooter in his career which is currently the highest in NBA history.
Los Angeles Lakers Championship Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently +400 to win the 2022 NBA Finals only behind the Brooklyn Nets, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
