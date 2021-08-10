Reports: Lionel Messi Agrees To Two-Year Deal With PSG

Former Barcelona forward and legend Lionel Messi has agreed upon a two-year contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain for €35m per season with add-ons included and an option to extend until June 2024, per Fabrizio Romano. This comes just days following Messi’s shocking departure from Barcelona due to the club’s inability to retain the Argentine based on La Liga’s regulations over salary size.

Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players to ever live, Messi spent 21 years at his boyhood club and scored 672 goals, the most by any player ever for just one club. He helped bring the club four Champions League titles, ten La Liga titles, as well as individually won six Ballon d’Ors, eight La Liga Best Player awards, two UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards, and two Best FIFA Men’s Player awards.

He will be joining former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the PSG attack as well as one of the world’s best new stars in Kylian Mbappé. After a second-place finish in Ligue 1 for just the second time since 2012, the club can now say that they boast undoubtedly the best attack in the world and will look to win their first-ever Champions League trophy.

PSG currently sits at +270 on the moneyline to win the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.