Reports: Patriots “Still Open” To Trading CB Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots are reportedly “still open” to the idea of trading All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore following their offseason contract dispute, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Gilmore skipped out on the team’s minicamp in June because of the dispute and, although signing a five-year, $65 million deal with the franchise in 2017, stated that he, “wants what he is worth.” The nine-year veteran has accrued 11 interceptions, 52 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a pair of defensive touchdowns during his four seasons in New England. After requiring surgery from a torn quad suffered in Week 15 back in 2020, Gilmore was placed on the physically unable to perform list which will keep him out of the Patriots’ first six games of the upcoming season.

According to Graziano’s report, optimism remains that the player and the organization can come to an agreement on a new deal, but if not, the New Orleans Saints may be suitors to swoop the cornerback up.

New England Patriots Futures Odds

The New England Patriots are currently +360 to win the AFC East and are +3700 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.