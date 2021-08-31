Reports: Texans Not Likely To Trade QB Deshaun Watson By Tuesday’s Cut Deadline

The Houston Texans are reportedly not expected to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET final cuts deadline, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He is likely to be on the roster heading into the regular season.

Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson tweeted that, according to multiple league sources, the Texans are prepared to keep Watson on their 53-man roster and declare him inactive for every week of the regular season. Watson would still earn his $10.54 million salary if this takes place.

Watson officially requested a trade from the franchise back in January due to increasing levels of frustration on the lack of input he had with the franchise’s decisions. General manager Nick Caserio has made it clear that he does not want to trade away Watson, especially if the organization can’t receive what they believe Watson is worth.

The former Clemson quarterback is also facing 22 civil lawsuits filed between March and April for lewd sexual behavior with two of them filed as sexual assault. The league is currently investigating the matter and is prepared to take action towards a suspension if anything violating league rules is discovered.

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Houston Texans are currently three-point underdogs at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.