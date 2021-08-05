Robert Griffin III Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1423376596145160193

Griffin’s days as an NFL quarterback are over, but he’s still going to be a part of our lives. He’s agreed to a multi-year deal with ESPN to serve as a college football and NFL analyst. He will reportedly call one college football game each week for ESPN or ABC, and he’ll also contribute to the coverage of the College Football Playoffs, Super Bowl, and other major events.

Griffin was one of the most exciting quarterbacks in history before getting injured. He won virtually every award possible in his final collegiate season at Baylor – including the Heisman Trophy – and he led Washington to the playoffs in his first professional season. He also took home the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award after racking up 3,200 passing yards, 815 rushing yards, and 27 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries sapped his trademark explosiveness, which effectively ended his career.

Griffin spent the final three years of his career serving as Lamar Jackson's backup, and he didn't fare particularly well in that role.