Robert Griffin III Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Griffin’s days as an NFL quarterback are over, but he’s still going to be a part of our lives. He’s agreed to a multi-year deal with ESPN to serve as a college football and NFL analyst. He will reportedly call one college football game each week for ESPN or ABC, and he’ll also contribute to the coverage of the College Football Playoffs, Super Bowl, and other major events.
Griffin was one of the most exciting quarterbacks in history before getting injured. He won virtually every award possible in his final collegiate season at Baylor – including the Heisman Trophy – and he led Washington to the playoffs in his first professional season. He also took home the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award after racking up 3,200 passing yards, 815 rushing yards, and 27 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries sapped his trademark explosiveness, which effectively ended his career.
Griffin spent the final three years of his career serving as Lamar Jackson’s backup, and he didn’t fare particularly well in that role. The Ravens are currently listed at +1400 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.