Rockets Sign No.2 Pick Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets announced they signed the second overall pick, Jalen Green, on Thursday. This clears the way for Green to participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off on August 8th.

OFFICIAL: The #Rockets today announced they have signed guard Jalen Green. @JalenGreen is scheduled to play for the Rockets in NBA Summer League 2021, which runs from August 8-17 in Las Vegas. 📝 https://t.co/SKqvpdyOHT pic.twitter.com/vaMVg5Cal1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 5, 2021

The California native was a five-star recruit in 2020 who chose a different route than playing basketball in college. Instead, Green opted to play for the inaugural NBA G League Ignite team, which is essentially a one-year development program for elite NBA prospects. The team played exhibition games throughout the year, and in 15 games, Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The NBA Summer League has grown in notoriety over the years, which is one reason the games take place in Las Vegas and many of them are often televised with posted lines.

