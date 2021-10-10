Rodarius Williams Carted Off Against The Cowboys

The New York Giants are paying for whatever ancient burial ground that they desecrated on their way to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Saquon Barkley was the first Giants player to be forced out of action with an ankle injury. Subsequently, Daniel Jones was forced out with a concussion, and Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury.

Add Rodarius Williams’s name to the injury list after the rookie cornerback was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury.

https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1447330022117806092

Williams was initially taken to the medical tent for assessment but was the third Giants player to be carted back to the locker room. The rookie corner played only four snaps through the first two weeks of the season but has seen increased usage over the past three weeks. Williams played 17 snaps in the past two games but didn’t register a tackle before being forced to leave against the Cowboys.

