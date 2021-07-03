Ron Francis Can Spend Up to the Cap Limit In Kraken’s Inaugural Season

The Vegas Golden Knights set a nearly impossible-to-match standard when they came into existence. After compiling a team of NHLers from different organizations, the Knights marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in Year One of their existence.

The Seattle Kraken have to follow that act in the upcoming NHL season, and CEO Tod Leiweke has given Ron Francis all the cap space needed to help the Kraken hit the ground running in 2021.

According to Ryan Clark, Leiweke has said, “Our GM has lost of options… What owners want is for our GM to build a long-term winner. He’s gotta figure out how to do that. If that strategy involves us going to cap in Year One, he has the authority to do it.”

Seattle will compile their roster in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft when they get to select at least one player from every NHL team, except for the Knights, who won’t be required to make any players available. They are also free to start negotiating with NHL free agents in the week leading up to the free agency period, as per NHL protocols.

The Kraken’s work started a long time ago, and it won’t be long before we start to see the fruits of their labor over the coming weeks.

