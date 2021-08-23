Ronnie Stanley Was a Full Participant at Ravens Practice Monday

Former First Team All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley continues to rehabilitate from an ankle injury suffered in Week 8 last season. Things are progressing for the Notre Dame product as he was a full participant in the Baltimore Ravens’ practice on Monday.

https://twitter.com/KenBradleyNC/status/1429914884448342018

Stanley was fresh off signing a five-year contract extension with the Ravens, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league when he had to be carted off the field with an ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury required two surgeries, but the big man appears to be nearing 100%, with the regular season just 20 days away. Stanley has been integral to protecting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and affording running backs lanes to get up field.

The Ravens enter the season with lofty expectations. They currently have the fifth-shortest Super Bowl odds at +1400 and are the betting favorite to win the AFC North at +115, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baltimore kicks off the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on September 13.