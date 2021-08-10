Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger Taking First-Team Reps For Colts

Following a foot injury suffered during training camp on July 29th, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks following surgery to remove a bone in his foot on August 2nd. According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, received reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday as the Colts plan for life without Wentz for the time being.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason has also seemed to be in the mix for the starting job and only time will tell throughout the preseason on who will lock up the starting job until Wentz returns. Potential trade rumors have involved San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Chicago’s Nick Foles, and Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew, yet no moves have been made on either side. The Colts enter a fork in the road with a “win-now” roster everywhere except at quarterback and will have to choose whether to stick with what’s on the roster now or trade for a replacement until Wentz is healthy.

Prior to the announcement of Wentz’s foot injury, the Colts sat as slight favorites to win the AFC South at +110 on the moneyline on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Indianapolis is now priced at +175 to win the division as uncertainty looms at their most important position with just a month away until week one kicks off.