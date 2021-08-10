Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger Taking First-Team Reps For Colts
August 10David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Following a foot injury suffered during training camp on July 29th, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks following surgery to remove a bone in his foot on August 2nd. According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, received reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday as the Colts plan for life without Wentz for the time being.
Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason has also seemed to be in the mix for the starting job and only time will tell throughout the preseason on who will lock up the starting job until Wentz returns. Potential trade rumors have involved San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Chicago’s Nick Foles, and Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew, yet no moves have been made on either side. The Colts enter a fork in the road with a “win-now” roster everywhere except at quarterback and will have to choose whether to stick with what’s on the roster now or trade for a replacement until Wentz is healthy.
Prior to the announcement of Wentz’s foot injury, the Colts sat as slight favorites to win the AFC South at +110 on the moneyline on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Indianapolis is now priced at +175 to win the division as uncertainty looms at their most important position with just a month away until week one kicks off.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.