Ryan Getzlaf Becomes Ducks All-Time Points Leader

Ryan Getzlaf has been through it all with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks drafted Getzlaf with their first-round selection in 2003, and he’s spent every year with the organization since then, playing the most games in franchise history. Getzlaf led the team to their only Stanley Cup Championship in 2007 and helped them to the postseason in 11 of his 16 seasons.

On Sunday, Getzlaf added his name to the top of another list, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. History was made when Getzlaf sprung Troy Terry for a breakaway goal in the third period, his 989th point.

Getzlaf is having a renaissance this season, recording seven points through his first 10 games. That puts him tied for sixth in team scoring this season.

