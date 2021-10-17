Sabres Won’t Retain Salary In Eichel Trade

The Jack Eichel saga has taken another turn. The former second-overall selection ended last season on the injured reserve after a disagreement with the team on how to resolve a neck injury, souring his relationship with the Buffalo Sabres. Subsequently, his agent released a statement this off-season in an attempt to prompt a trade from the Sabres.

Eichel was then stripped of his captaincy after failing a physical at the Sabres training camp. Unfit to play, Eichel started the season on the injured reserve as he was unwilling to move forward with the treatment the Sabres’ doctors were recommending.

Throughout this, the Sabres have been actively shopping Eichel, trying to find a way to move on from their former franchise cornerstone. On the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Sabres are unwilling to retain any salary in a trade for Eichel.

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are rumored to have had conversations with the Sabres. However, neither team has the cap flexibility to make a trade happen without retained salary.

The Sabres are off to a good start without Eichel, winning their first two games of the season.