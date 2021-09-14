Saints Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Within Organization

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Tuesday that the organization is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak mostly amongst its coaches, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, there are a total of eight positive test results that include six offensive coaches, a nutritionist, and a player. None of the personnel have been identified due to personal reasons and Schefter pointed out that a Saints source told him, “We’ll be just fine.” New Orleans was the first of two teams, along with the Miami Dolphins, to reach the 85 percent threshold for player vaccination back in June, according to Saints Wire’s John Sigler.

The Saints are coming off a dominant 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and will now travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday. Details are sure to follow as to when the team will travel and if any of the COVID-positive personnel will make the trip.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently -3 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.