Saints Place LB Kwon Alexander On Injured Reserve With Elbow Injury

The New Orleans Saints have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander on the injured reserve with an elbow injury, per The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

Alexander is in his second season with New Orleans and his seventh in the NFL. He led the league in solo tackles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and made a Pro Bowl in the 2017 season. In eight games with the Saints, the linebacker has 29 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Zack Baun or Pete Werner will be called upon to fulfill the role for a minimum of three games that Alexander will be forced to sit out after being placed on injured reserve.

This is more bad news for the Saints following seven coaches being forced to miss their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocol and the team being displaced from its facilities due to the impact of Hurricane Ida. The Saints hope to be back in New Orleans by the end of the month in time for their home opener against the Giants on October 3 while the return of their coaches is unknown.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 3.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.