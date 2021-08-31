Saints Planning To Be Away From New Orleans For First Quarter Of Season

The New Orleans Saints are planning to be away from New Orleans through the month of September due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Category 4 storm Ida made landfall in New Orleans on the 16-year anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Katrina, a storm that put took the franchise out of its home stadium for the entirety of the 2005 season. Ida has already put a damper on the Saints preseason with their final preseason game against the Cardinals being canceled and the team currently holding practices at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

During September, the Saints have just one home game scheduled in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers at the Caesars Superdome. That game will have to be moved to an alternate location that is yet to be determined.

Green Bay Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Prior to this news, the New Orleans Saints were three-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. With the game currently off the board, expect that spread to head more towards the Packers when it re-opens later today.