Saints Planning To Be Away From New Orleans For First Quarter Of Season

Category 4 storm Ida made landfall in New Orleans on the 16-year anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Katrina, a storm that put took the franchise out of its home stadium for the entirety of the 2005 season. Ida has already put a damper on the Saints preseason with their final preseason game against the Cardinals being canceled and the team currently holding practices at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
During September, the Saints have just one home game scheduled in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers at the Caesars Superdome. That game will have to be moved to an alternate location that is yet to be determined.
Green Bay Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Prior to this news, the New Orleans Saints were three-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. With the game currently off the board, expect that spread to head more towards the Packers when it re-opens later today.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.