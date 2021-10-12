Sammy Watkins Questionable to Return Against Colts With A Hamstring Injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable to return against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday Night Football. Watkins has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but it’s unclear when the receiver suffered the injury. Watkins caught 2-of-3 targets for 35 yards before leaving.

Watkins has been Lamar Jackson’s preferred option this season, leading the team in targets through four games. Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown could have increased roles with Watkins’s return in question. Andrews has caught 4-of-5 passes for 52 yards against the Colts while Brown paces the Ravens in receptions and yards. Brown has only one target in the game, but Jackson overlooked him on a couple of plays that could have resulted in touchdowns.

