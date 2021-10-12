Sammy Watkins Questionable to Return Against Colts With A Hamstring Injury
October 11Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable to return against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday Night Football. Watkins has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but it’s unclear when the receiver suffered the injury. Watkins caught 2-of-3 targets for 35 yards before leaving.
Watkins has been Lamar Jackson’s preferred option this season, leading the team in targets through four games. Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown could have increased roles with Watkins’s return in question. Andrews has caught 4-of-5 passes for 52 yards against the Colts while Brown paces the Ravens in receptions and yards. Brown has only one target in the game, but Jackson overlooked him on a couple of plays that could have resulted in touchdowns.
The Colts built on their lead early in the second half, forcing the Ravens into a two-score deficit. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.