Saquon Barkley Leaves Giants Game With An Ankle Injury

The New York Giants’ chances against the Dallas Cowboys were dealt a serious blow after Saquon Barkley was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Barkley had to be carted off the field and is out for the rest of the game.

Barkley injured his ankle innocuously. The fourth-year pro was gearing down on a play he was not involved with and stepped on Jourdan Lewis as the play ended, rolling his ankle. Barkley has an unfortunate injury history, missing the final 14 games of the Giants season last year after tearing his ACL in Week 2. After incurring a high ankle sprain, the Penn State product was also forced to miss three games in 2019.

Devontae Booker will be the feature back, with Barkley unavailable for the rest of the game. Booker has seven carries for 22 yards coming into this game and has modest gains to start the game.

