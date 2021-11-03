Saquon Barkley Tests Positive For COVID

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Giants running back, Saquon Barkley, tested positive for COVID-19. Barkley was given another test which came back negative. Since he’s already vaccinated, if he’s able to produce another one, he’ll be cleared to play on Sunday.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

All signs pointed to Barkley returning for Sunday’s home game against the Raiders as he’s missed the team’s last three games with an ankle injury. The Giants have gone 1-2 during that stretch and are currently just 2-6 on the season.

However, they played valiantly on the road against the Chiefs on Monday night in a 20-17 loss.

Sharp bettors liked what they saw in the game, and they’re already backing New York as three-point underdogs. As for the total, we’re also seeing sharp action on the under, which is currently sitting at 47.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.