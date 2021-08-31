Seahawks Acquire Sidney Jones from Jaguars

Sidney Jones is off to his third team in as many seasons. The Seattle Seahawks acquired the cornerback from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars last season, starting six. The former second-round pick finished the year with 26 tackles, nine pass deflections, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. The trade is a homecoming, as Jones played for the Washington Huskies before getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks’ secondary is in need of help after allowing the third-most passing yards per game in 2020. Jones joins John Reid as newcomers to Seattle after the Seahawks acquired Reid from the Houston Texans last week. The moves will impact Tre Flowers and Ahkello Witherspoon’s usage.

