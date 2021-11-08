Seahawks Interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

With Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Cleveland Browns coming to an end, there will be no shortage of suitors for the three-time Pro-Bowler. Beckham Jr. has been placed on waivers by the Browns, and if left unclaimed, will be free to sign with the team of his choosing.

Amongst those teams looking to add OBJ as a reclamation project is the Seattle Seahawks, who are looking to keep pace in the NFC West. Beckham Jr. has expressed an interest in playing with a veteran quarterback on a contending team. The Seahawks need a few wins to get back into playoff contention, but with nine games to go in the season, OBJ could see them as a potential landing spot. OBJ would be a welcome addition, as Russell Wilson has canvassed Seahawks management about signing the wideout.

Beckham Jr. would join a receiving corps that features two dangerous pass catchers. DK Metcalf leads the Seahawks with 580 receiving yards, with Tyler Lockett one yard short of the team lead. Lockett outpaces Metcalf in receptions by a 41-39 margin.

The Seahawks are on a bye this week and head to Green Bay for a matchup with the Packers in Week 10. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.