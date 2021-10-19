Seahawks Reached Out to Cam Newton About His Availability

After the first half that Geno Smith had last night, the Seattle Seahawks would have taken just about any else under center. The journeyman quarterback threw for just 63 yards through the first two quarters, and the Seahawks faced a 14-0 deficit.

Today, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that he reached out to Cam Newton on several occasions to discuss the former first overall selection’s availability. Despite the conversations, Carroll expressed confidence in Smith but noted they would continue to evaluate their situation.

https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1450254177725259778

The Seahawks fell to 2-4 after their Sunday Night Football overtime loss to the Steelers. Smith rebounded in the second half of their Week 6 matchup finishing the game with 209 passing yards and one touchdown, although his fumble in overtime led to the Steelers game-winning field goal.

Smith remains the starter until Russell Wilson returns from his finger injury, or the Seahawks make a move for another quarterback.

