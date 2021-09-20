Sean McVay Provides Updates on Kenny Young and Justin Lawler

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided updates on two of his players that were forced out of Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts for different reasons.

Linebacker Kenny Young was ejected from Sunday’s game after contacting a referee in the third quarter. It’s unclear what set Young off, as the play that immediately preceded his ejection was a run for no gain by Jonathan Taylor. McVay noted on Monday that he wasn’t expecting Young to face a suspension for the Rams Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

https://twitter.com/LindseyThiry/status/1440091582246440965

A broken hand and surgery aren’t going to prevent defensive end Justin Lawler from missing any time. Lawler broke his hand on Sunday, underwent the procedure on Monday, and could be ready in time for the Bucs game on Sunday. Lawler was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 2 contest, playing only three snaps before injuring his hand.

The Rams opened as -1.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the price has shifted in favor of the Buccaneers. Taking Tampa to cover has been bought up to -120, meaning a line shift could be on the horizon.