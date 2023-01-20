Sebastian Korda Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Advances to Round of 16 at Australian Open

American Sebastian Korda pulled off a stunner Friday, defeating two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) to advance to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

It’s the latest upset by a US male in this year’s tournament. Tuesday saw Mackenzie McDonald knock out World No.1 Rafael Nadal in the second round, while Jenson Brooksby downed No. 4 Casper Ruud on Wednesday, also in Round 2.

Korda, ranked 29th, is the son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda.

“I kind of knew what I had to do. I stuck with it, even when I was going up and down with the emotions,” said Korda.

When asked how he would describe his game plan, Korda said with a laugh, “Just go for it.”

It’s the Florida native’s best-ever showing at a major tournament.

Korda will look to advance to his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal when he battles No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.

