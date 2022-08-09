Serena Williams Will Retire After US Open

Serena Williams announced she would hang up her tennis shoes following this year’s US Open. The greatest women’s tennis player and one of the most dominant athletes ever made the announcement on her Instagram page. Williams also authored a piece for Vogue magazine detailing how and why she came to this decision.

Serena’s list of accomplishments reads like Vogue’s all-time archives. The younger Williams to sister Venus took home 23 Grand Slam tournaments during her storied career, the most of any tennis player, male or female, in the Open Era.

Her on-court success led to other ventures and a worldwide brand that rivals the most recognizable male athletes in the world like Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and David Beckham.

Serena says she is not looking for a “ceremonial, final on-court moment” following her last match at the Open, but it’s hard to imagine organizers and fans won’t be pushing for one.

US Open Odds

Williams will have her work cut out for her to go out on a high at Flushing Meadows. She will be battling top-ranked players like Iga Świątek (+300) and Naomi Osaka (+600) for the elusive final title. That said, at +1700, Williams is in the top ten on the odds board to go out as a US Open champion once more.

Serena’s last tournament gets underway on August 29th.

