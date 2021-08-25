Serena Williams Withdraws from US Open

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1430509720826167296

The US Open field is growing thinner by the minute. Williams became the most recent star to withdraw from the event. She announced on Instagram that she would not be competing to allow her body to heal from a torn hamstring.

Williams is one of the winningest tennis players of all time when it comes to major championships. She’s racked up 23 major victories, which is more than any other male or female competitor except for Margaret Court. That includes six victories at the US Open, with her last win coming in 2014. That’s her longest drought at the four major championships, but she’s still made it to at least the semifinals in five of the past six seasons.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have also withdrawn from the US Open, leaving the event without arguably the three biggest stars in the sport. The last time the US Open didn’t have one of those three players in the field came all the way back in 1997.

With Serena sidelined, Ashleigh Barty is the favorite to win the US Open title at +360 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic is a massive -140 favorite on the men’s side.