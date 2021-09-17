Seven Saints Coaches Will Not Be In Attendance Vs. Panthers Due To COVID-19 Protocol

The New Orleans Saints will be without seven coaches in their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocol, per a release from the organization.

Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends), and Joel Thomas (running backs) will all miss the game due to a recent outbreak within the team. New Orleans stated that the duties of these coaches will be divided amongst the coaches that will be in attendance at the game.

It’s another scenario of adversity given to the Saints as the team is still practicing away from their facilities due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans. They expect to be back into the Caesars Superdome and team facilities by the end of the month and in time for their next home game against the Giants on October 3.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently -3.5 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.