Sooners Remain Quiet On Starting QB

Carson Cunningham of KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City reports that the Oklahoma football program has placed an embargo on players talking to the media until the conclusion of this week’s game against TCU.

OU football has canceled all media availabilities today. No reason given. No more media until after Saturday's game. — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) October 13, 2021

This decision is likely to keep the players from answering questions about who the starting quarterback will be. Sophomore quarterback, Spener Rattler, was benched for the second half after the Sooners trailed 38-20 after two quarters.

That opened the door for the freshman quarterback, Caleb Williams, to step in and lead the team to a 55-48 victory with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. Williams ran the ball just four times but racked up 88 yards while Rattler had five carries that went backward for -9 yards.

Oklahoma is a consensus 13.5-point home favorite with TCU coming to town. In the past six meetings, the choice is 5-1 ATS, and Oklahoma has won by at least 18 points in four of those games.

