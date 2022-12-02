South Korea Advance to Knockout Stage, Uruguay Eliminated
Paul Connor
Hwang Hee-chan scored in the first minute of extra time as South Korea upset Portugal 2-1 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. South Korea’s triumph eliminated Uruguay, who, despite securing a 2-0 win over Ghana, failed to move on via goals scored tiebreaker (two goals to South Korea’s four). Portugal had already clinched its spot in the knockout stage, following back-to-back victories to begin the tournament.
It’s the first time South Korea has made it out of the group stage since 2010.
Following the conclusion of extra time, South Korean players gathered as they anxiously watched the final moments of Uruguay-Ghana on a cell phone. When Paulo Bento’s squad was assured of their second-place finish, the South Korean faithful erupted in celebration.
South Korea will look to continue its Cinderella run on Monday in a likely matchup against powerhouse Brazil, while Portugal is expected to battle the winner of Serbia vs. Switzerland.
