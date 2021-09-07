Spurs Sign Keita Bates-Diop To Two-Year Deal

The Spurs are the third organization that Bates-Diop has been a part of and after playing on a two-way deal in the 2020-21 season with San Antonio, the Spurs wanted to ensure to lock him down on a long-term contract following his time as a role player for the team. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds on 44.8 percent shooting from the field in 30 appearances. The former Ohio State standout was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2017-18 with averages of 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. At 6’8″ and 229 lb., Bates-Diop will continue to bring depth into the frontcourt along with plenty of upside at 25 years old.
San Antonio Spurs Futures Odds
The San Antonio Spurs are currently 5.5 point favorites against the Orlando Magic to open the season on October 20th, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
